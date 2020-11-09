The Florida Highway Patrol says the driver who was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian in Escambia County Sunday morning fled the scene and remains at large.
The FHP reports that at about 6 a.m. a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Saufley Field Road, in front of St. Anne Catholic Church, causing fatal injuries to a 59-year-old Pensacola woman.
The vehicle then fled the scene but was located in a ditch a few miles north on Blue Angel Parkway, the FHP says. Investigators say the driver fled on foot.
If anyone has any information, you are asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol, or Crimes Stoppers.
