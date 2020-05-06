NOON UPDATE from the Santa Rosa County Public Information Office: "Per Florida Forestry, the Interstate 10 closure has been extended to Exit 31/Hwy. 87.
I-10 is now closed from Exit 22 (Avalon) east to Exit 31/Hwy. 71 due to fire."
The Florida Forest Service has asked the Florida Highway Patrol to close Interstate 10 due to the Five Mile Swamp Fire.
All lanes from Exit 22 at Avalon Boulevard to Exit 26 at Garcon Point Road were shut down Wednesday. The fire has spotted across the interstate, and crews are working to contain the spot with tractor/plows and helicopters.
