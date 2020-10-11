MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Crews from across the Gulf Coast are banding together to help restore power to thousands of families still in the dark following Hurricane Delta.
Linemen from Alabama and Florida heading west over the next couple of days to help Louisiana and Texas power companies.
The Escambia River Electric Cooperative is one of those teams, leaving Florida for Louisiana Sunday morning.
Six men from Escambia River Electric Cooperative join a number of other out-of-state crews lending a much needed hand to power companies there for what will be around the clock work.
“Our linemen are always ready and willing to go. Their ready to help another system whenever they’re power is lost, so you know it’s a great alliance that we have. It's a cooperative family, you know we’re there for each other and when they call for help we’re gonna be there,” said Sabrina Owens with Escambia River Electric Cooperative.
The Escambia River Electric crew will first help the Dixie Electric Membership Corporation (DEMCO) restore service to hundreds of their customers still without power.
Broken poles and downed lines have ripped electricity from hundreds and thousands of homes that were in Delta's path.
DEMCO outages show just a fraction of the number of people still in the dark across southern Louisiana with several other companies also needing help.
“It’s very likely that after they finish power restoration at DEMCO they may be going to another cooperative in Louisiana to help them restore power.”
The needs are great.
Monday morning Alabama Power will also be sending 70 crew members to Texas to help bring power back for people affected by Delta there.
To view the latest power outage numbers across Louisiana click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.