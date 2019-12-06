For the second time in less than three months a Defuniak Springs man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.
Thursday, members of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at 78 West Violet Lane in DeFuniak Springs.
Numerous videos containing prepubescent children performing sexual acts were located on a laptop inside the home.
Neil Hawley, 37, was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of child pornography. Hawley was given a $20,000 bond and is still in jail at the time of this release.
In September, Hawley was arrested on similar charges and received a $10,000 bond.
