OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- Multiple motorists trying to avoid head-on collisions say they were forced off Florida State Road 85 Sunday night by a man heading south who repeatedly drove into the northbound lanes, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
This happened south of Laurel Hill around 6:30 p.m.
The OCSO says that after a traffic stop of the recklessly driven vehicle, deputies found two small children crying loudly in the 2012 Dodge, which was being driven by 42-year-old Timothy Gajka of Crestview.
Gajka then told deputies he was just "trying to scare" the kids because they were misbehaving, according to authorities.
He was charged with DUI, two counts of child neglect and possession of marijuana
