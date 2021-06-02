A verbal dispute outside a Beal Parkway convenience store Tuesday night led to a 50-year old Fort Walton Beach man being stabbed in the torso and suffering a collapsed lung, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

The OCSO says the victim told investigators that 29-year old David Pardo, also of Fort Walton Beach, lunged at him a couple times before stabbing him in the side.

When deputies arrived, they found a black pocket knife with blood on the blade in Pardo's pants pocket, according to the agency.

Pardo is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and felony violation of probation.

Okaloosa County EMS personnel happened to be at the convenience store when the stabbing occurred and immediately took the victim to their rig to begin medical assistance. At last word the victim was undergoing surgery.