APOPKA, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida AMBER Alert for 3-year-old Madeline Mejia.
FDLE says the child was abducted and was last seen in the area of the 600 block of East Orange Street in Apopka.
That's near Orlando.
Madeline was reported to be in a black two-door sedan with Texas license plates and lightly tinted windows. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and pink shoes.
The FDLE also says the vehicle was being driven by a white-Hispanic male wearing a blue shirt and jeans. He is reported to have long brown hair and facial hair.
Madeline is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Madeline is asked to call 1-888-FL-MISSING or the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757.
