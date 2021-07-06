As the search for victims continues following the condo building collapse in Surfside, Fla., state leaders warn of scammers trying to profit from the tragedy.
Florida's chief financial officer says he's already seen fake GoFundMe accounts popping up, with scammers trying to steal people's information and identity.
The state is advising people who want to help to use the Volunteer Florida website instead.
Jimmy Patronis, Florida State Chief Financial Officerm, says, "If you give money to a GoFundMe account, you might as well be throwing out the window of your car. I just want to incredibly discourage it. You can't do enough due diligence to ensure your GoFundMe donation is going to a noble cause."
If you think you may have been a victim of one of these fake surfside sites, you can report it at fraudfreeflorida.com.
