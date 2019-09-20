Testimony has concluded in a religious freedom trial in Florida. Now, it’s up to a judge.
Pensacola resident Kevin Fiedor, a state arson investigator, claims his supervisors unconstitutionally prohibited him from talking about his Christian faith or posting materials on an office bulletin board inviting co-workers to events at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church.
State officials maintain that there never was such a policy and that defendant Simon Blank, head of the division that Fiedor works for, never told him that. The defense argues that if a mid-level supervisor told Fiedor otherwise, as the plaintiff claims, it was in error.
Senior U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle heard testimony this week in Tallahassee. He has given both sides an opportunity to make additional written arguments.
Lawyers for the state will have two weeks after completion of the trial transcript to submit those arguments. Fiedor’s lawyers then will have two weeks after that to respond.
Then Hinkle will make his ruling.
The judge previously threw out part of Fiedor’s case. The plaintiff had claimed that the agency demoted him and cut his pay because he was talking about his faith. But the judge determined that the state had offered a justification unrelated to that, namely Fiedor’s failure to deal with management issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.