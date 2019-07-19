ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Florida State Attorney's Office on Friday announced there will be no criminal charge filed against an Escambia County deputy who shot and injured 19-year-old Jerome Berry.
A news release from the office acknowledges the deputy -- identified as Deputy Glaze -- shot Berry through a residence's window on Albuquerque Circle on May 12.
Deputies were attempting to arrest Berry on a warrant stemming from domestic violence incidents, according to the news release.
Glaze told investigators he thought Berry was reaching for a fun after he told Berry to show his hands. The deputy fired his gun while being "in fear of his life," according to the news release issued Friday by the state attorney's office.
Berry had a knife in a backpack, but he was not armed with a gun, according to the release.
