OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A teen wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a Panama City man has been located in Georgia and is being detained on an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office active warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the OCSO.
The OCSO says it has been searching for 16-year old Richard Grice of Cat Mar Road. The Sheriff's Office says Grice is accused of shooting 22-year old Kelsey Siler Dec. 28 outside Grice’s home.
Grice was found in the Atlanta area Sunday night and taken into custody, but details on his capture are not yet available.
Siler was a passenger a in a car parked outside Grice’s address when the shooting took place. He was struck twice and is being treated at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, according to authorities.
OCSO says the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
