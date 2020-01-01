Two people were arrested on New Year's Eve on human trafficking charges on Interstate 10 in Florida, just east of the Alabama line.
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers stopped a 2011 Cadillac Escalade on I-10 near mile marker 3 for a traffic violation, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. During the course of the traffic stop, Troopers discovered that all occupants were foreign nationals, and neither the driver nor the passengers were linked to the vehicle in which they were riding.
Upon questioning, the driver became evasive, the news release states. Troopers obtained consent to search the vehicle and asked the driver and occupants to exit for their safety.
During the search, two additional occupants were found hiding between the rear hatch and the third row seats, according to the news release. It goes on to state that multiple items linking the driver and front seat passenger to human trafficking were located within the vehicle.
After further investigation, the driver -- Julio Ceaser Aguilar Moreno -- was charged with human trafficking and driving without a license. The front seat passenger -- Jose Ivan Morales Hernadez -- was also charged with human trafficking.
The remaining occupants were turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.
