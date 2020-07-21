MILTON, Fla. (WALA) -- A 26-year-old woman was arrested in Milton early this morning on a felony child abuse charge after a baby was thrown to the floor, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office.
The SRCSO says it was at about 1 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to 5522 Holley St. in Milton. Deputies were advised that a 3-month-old baby was thrown to the floor.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies obtained sufficient information to arrest Heidi Nicole Burchinal, 26, on one count of cruelty towards a child, a third-degree felony.
Burchinal was taken to the Santa Rosa County Jail where she is being held without bond.
The child was cleared by EMS and child welfare authorities were notified, according to the SRCSO.
