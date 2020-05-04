FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman after they said deputies found a six-year-old child covered with fleas inside a home scattered with dog feces.
Investigators said they were called to the home in Fort Walton Beach after the child locked Toni Reid, 58, out of the house. When deputies entered the home, they found the child hiding in a closet. Three dogs were also inside, including a 17-year-old dog that could not walk and was covered with flies.
According to the sheriff's office, dog feces and urine were found throughout the house. Deputies also reported trash and dirty laundry covering the floors in several rooms and black mold in the bathroom.
Reid was arrested and charged with felony child neglect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.