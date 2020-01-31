A Shalimar woman is charged with aggravated child abuse after being captured on a home surveillance video repeatedly punching, kicking, shoving, and screaming at a young girl under the age of 10.
Amy Lavandier, 33, was arrested by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say an OCSO investigator was able to review footage showing the physical abuse taking place.
Authorities say the investigator was also on hand at a medical evaluation that showed the young victim had suffered multiple abrasions, bruises, and contusions on her face, head, arms back, buttocks, neck and legs.
The defendant said she also hit the girl with a belt during the approximately 20 minute long incident, and added she did not blackout or snap, but was intentionally hitting the child to “get her to behave."
