BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A 39-year-old woman from Fountain, Florida died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 on Sunday.
According to Alabama State Troopers, Amber Melissa Donaldson's 2007 Toyota 4runner left the road and overturned on the interstate about 12 miles east of Robertsdale. Donaldson was pronounced dead a the scene around 6:10 a.m.
Investigators did not release any other details about the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.