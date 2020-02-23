DESTIN Fla, (WALA) Okaloosa County Sheriff's officials say that a worker with a roofing crew died after falling from the top of a sixteen story condominium Saturday afternoon.
Officials say the victim was a 38 year old man. He was part of the crew working on the roof of the Silver Shells condominium on Emerald Coast Parkway.
Deputies with the OCSO along with other first responders were called to the scene around 2 p.m. Saturday.
An investigation into this accident is under way.
