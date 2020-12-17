GAINSVILLE, Fla. (WALA) - Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen gave Alabama fans something to talk about Thursday, saying he'll think about Florida's playoff chances "after they win."
"We'll think about that on Saturday night after we win," Mullen said. “I think LSU made it when there were only two teams with two losses, if I’m not mistaken. Does that sound about right? It was back in one of those years with the BCS. I thought they had two losses. Maybe I’m off on that one. We’ll worry about winning on Saturday night because that’s all we can control. What happens after that, we’ll see what happens next.”
Alabama and Florida will meet Saturday in the SEC Championship for the tenth time. The Tide hold a 5-4 edge.
"This'll probably be the ultimate challenge for [our] defensive group," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. "What [we] did during the season really doesn't have any influence on the outcome of what you do moving forward."
Alabama can secure the top spot in the college football playoffs with a win. The SEC Championship from Atlanta is Saturday at 7 p.m.
