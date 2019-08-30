MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Florida officials urge millions of people there to prepare for hurricane Dorian as the state braces for a direct hit.
Floridians are taking the warnings seriously, with thousands scrambling for necessities.
"When you go to the bread section there wasn't any bread anymore. It's clean. No water available at all."
Grace Oba says some gas stations in central Florida are already out of gas, with many not too far behind.
"There was only one gas station with gas available."
"Every gas station that I passed had long lines already."
Roberto Rivera is preparing for the worst, knowing how damaging a slow storm can be, but even then, like many Floridians, he doesn't have any plans of evacuating.
"We just feel that we're better off staying at home."
Panama City native, Watson Finney, now lives in Tampa. He says hurricane Michael was a big lesson for anyone not taking this storm seriously, showing him how quickly things can change on a dime.
"The whole time Michael was coming through we didn't think it was going to be that bad, started as a one turned into a two and even then we didn't think anything too crazy."
Finney says they realized how serious the storm was when it strengthened right before landfall.
"We didn't really have much more time to prepare for that and everyone else felt the same way and rushed to the store and then it was a madhouse."
People like Kelli Artley, who has never experienced a hurricane, let alone a storm this powerful, are taking it very seriously, anxiously awaiting Dorian.
"Nervous because I don't know what to expect, so I'm trying to prepare for everything. getting, water i bought a generator."
Artley says what she fears most with the storm is the unknown.
