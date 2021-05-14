Florida Gov. Ron DeSsantis signed a bill Thursday that will allow bars and restaurants to sell alcohol for take-out or delivery.
DeSantis had originally issued an executive order last year to allow it during the pandemic. The bill signing yesterday makes it permanent.
"People liked it. There was a good response," the governor said. "And so we said, you know, this should be something that we just make permanent. And I think the legislature looked to do it. ... They wanted to make it done in a way that would benefit our restaurants and our bars but do it in a way that was, obviously, safe for the public."
The law goes into effect July 1.
