Flushing wipes causing problems for Daphne pipes

While wipes are a great way to contain the spread of COVID-19, they aren’t so great for our pipes.
Daphne Utilities asking you to stop flushing disinfectant wipes and those even advertised as flushable wipes.
They say they’ve been experiencing more and more clogs, and have even installed baskets at one of their lift stations near Target to help keep these out of our sewer systems.
“They don’t break down in our system. They may flush down your toilet, but they are not breaking apart. They stay intact, making clogs, so its very costly repairs, man hours, and it could eventually harm your home as well,” said Samantha Coppels, Communications Manager for Daphne Utilities.
They encourage you to keep being vigilant in the fight against COVID-19, but just to make sure you are throwing your wipes away in the trashcan.
Officials say the only thing safe to flush is toilet paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.