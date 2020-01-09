One of Mobile's biggest employers is expanding, and opening a couple of hundred new jobs.
Airbus has announced plans to increase the number of planes it builds here in Mobile.
The company says it plans to add another 275 jobs, in addition to the 600 new jobs added at the site last year.
A320 aircraft are being built in the first final assembly line.
The company has been building five planes, or rate five, per month, but announced Thursday it plans to increase that rate to seven A320's per month the beginning of next year.
Airbus officials say its part of an additional $40 million dollar investment in Mobile.
Airbus Mobile Final Assembly Line General Manager Daryl Taylor said, "The $40 million will go toward building another two bay hangar, not a final assembly line."
Why the new faclilities and new hires?
Plenty of companies around the world are buying the aircraft.
Taylor said, "Airbus has previously announced that we are going to rate 63, or 63 deliveries, across the global network in 2021: a huge demand in the U.S. for this product."
Thursday's's announcement concerns A320's being built here at the first final assembly line.
New A220's will be built at a new assembly line under construction.
Taylor said, "The first A220 is already in production, but the main final assembly line will be finished in the middle of this year, so 2020 really is a big year for us in terms of our position in Mobile, 15 years since weve been here in Mobile."
People we talked to at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley were encouraged to hear the news.
J. David Greene said, "Mobile deserves to have great jobs for great families, and this is going to be fantastic for our enonomy, fantastic for our business owners."
Vincent Bynum said, "Oh, yeah, its a good opportunity for people around here. I know how it is, because I've been at Ingalls for 15 years."
If you want to apply for the jobs, here is a link to Airbus job site.https://airbususmanufacturing.applicantpro.com/jobs/
