The Foley man Baldwin County deputies said sexually abused at least two children had his bond set at $60,000 for the three charges against him. Sixty-five-year-old James Fell is also known to dress as Santa Clause at Christmas time. Investigators now said there could be more victims.

“He was a really nice gentleman. He was always helpful. He was, you know, just a really good man,” said a woman who knows James Fell.

But investigators said there’s another side to him. Deputies arrested James Fell Wednesday, March 17, 2021 after they said a young victim came forward after being sexually assaulted by Fell at his Foley home…the home where they said a family member was running a babysitting service.

“With pedophiles and I’m not saying in this case. This person has not been convicted of anything. He’s just under arrest and has been charged but in general, they need access to children and what better way to have that than through a daycare or a babysitting service,” said Captain Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Fox 10 News uncovered a picture, appearing to be Fell dressed as Santa Clause on Facebook in 2019. Investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said that since we aired the story of Fell’s arrest and sex abuse charges against minors, they have received more calls from possible victims. They are now looking into those claims.

“So far we’ve received four additional calls on the case and there may be some validity to two of them so there’s going to be further investigation taking place with potentially two other victims,” explained Cadenhead.

Cadenhead said the three charged Fell currently faces involve two victims. One is a recent case and the other, from four years ago. Investigators said they reopened that case after Fell’s name came up in a DHR database search. After interviewing those involved, deputies said charges were warranted.

District Court Judge, Bill Scully told me James Fell’s Lawyer and the DA’s Office came to an agreement on bond. It was set at $20,000 for each count. Fell bonded out Friday afternoon. James Fell’s attorney, Tom Dasinger said he’d be glad to talk about the charges against Fell at a later time, after he has a chance to sit down and discuss the charges with him.