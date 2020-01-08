Foley Police arrested a local man on drug trafficking charges. During a traffic stop, police found nearly five pounds of edibles and vape products containing THC. It’s a growing problem which has police concerned.
Foley Police pulled over and arrested 42-year-old Tyrone Deporres Thomas Tuesday, January 7, 2020 after discovering 4.9 pounds of edibles and vape oils containing THC. The stop was made right in the middle of town, near the intersection of Azalea Ave. and South McKenzie St. In this case, no marijuana was found. Police said packaging drugs in this way is becoming more and more common.
“We’re seeing trends of the edibles. We’re seeing trends of the oils in reference to vaping,” Deputy Chief for Foley Police, Thurston Bullock said. “The market has changed in reference to some states being legal so the way they market their products, and all are different so that just puts a whole lot of different things out there on the street.”
In June of 2019, Baldwin County deputies intercepted a shipment of drugs bound from San Francisco to Florida. More than $100,000 worth of marijuana was accompanied by dozens of vials of THC oil and colorful THC gummy candies. THC is now commonly infused in flavorful vaping liquids as well as candies. This creates an appeal to a younger population…one whom may otherwise not use marijuana in a traditional fashion, such as young children.
“You also have the case of the parents that may be doing it or older siblings that may leave it around and then you have the younger, smaller children that don’t know what they’re getting into, get into it, see it as candy and next thing you know they have been exposed to it,” Bullock explained.
With more states legalizing the use of marijuana and THC products, local law enforcement is concerned that they’ll continue to see more of this kind of contraband in our area. Tyrone Thomas has been charged with felony drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.
