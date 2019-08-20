A Baldwin County school employee is getting a second chance at life thanks to the quick actions of some teachers and a nearby Automated External Defibrillator or AED. Custodial worker, Jerry Holley had a heart attack on the job and was unresponsive when he was found.
“The right place, the right time with the right people or I wouldn’t be here. I mean, it’s just the bottom line,” Holley said about the life-changing event.
The 57-year-old is here today because of people who care about him. Teachers at Foley Elementary School swung into action when Holley had a major heart attack while working this summer. He’d been waxing hallway floors July 17, 2019 when a co-worker found him unconscious and blue. Unable to get a 911 call out because of a poor signal, she screamed for help and ran to the office and alerted the principal.
“It’s quite a distance from the front office to where Mr. Holley actually had his heart attack and so I was glad that I kind of had that thought to grab the machine and get to him,” principal, Dr. Michelle Moore said.
When Moore got to Holley, other teachers were performing CPR and had called 911. It was a chaotic scene with slick, waxed floors. Second grade teacher Shannon Keenan was on the floor with Holley and began following the instructions from the AED.
“I just immediately started listening to it. There was a lot of noise, so I was more or less reading as it was talking to me, so I just started unpeeling and unpacking everything,” Keenan explained. “Then, I asked them to pull his shirt up and at that point, we went ahead and decided to administer.”
Once a shock was applied, Holley’s color improved, and a heartbeat was detected. Then, fellow teacher Jarred Linne jumped in and continued CPR until help arrived.
“They were asking for someone that knew CPR, so I knew that I’d just received training, so I got down and started administering until medics got there,” Linne recalled.
Holley spent a week in the hospital, where he had three stents put in. Doctors told him one major artery had 100 percent blockage and two others were 95 percent blocked. Holley said he’s extremely grateful for his second chance at life.
“The good Lord’s got other plans for me,” Holley said with a smile.
Holley’s thankful for what his co-workers did. He’s cleared to go back to work Monday, August 26, 2019. He said he plans to ease up his pace a bit and take a day off now and then to go fishing.
