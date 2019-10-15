MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A convicted sex offender arrested in Foley earlier this month with a child-sized sex doll pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Katherine “Kit” Nelson took Bible’s not guilty plea to a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and sent the case to a grand jury.
Court documents allege that law enforcement officers found shotgun shells, bullets and a .22 caliber revolver in Bible’s living room when they arrested him on Oct. 3. Officers also found three 12-gauge shotguns in his bedroom, according to an affidavit filed by a Baldwin County Sheriff’s corporal.
Bible also faces a state charge of failing to register as a sex offender. Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office investigators allege that Bible failed to properly register as a sex offender after moving back to Alabama from Georgia in 2011.
Bible remains jailed on $90,000 bond. Federal prosecutors indicated that they would seek a federal order detaining him if he were able to make bail on the state charge.
