Foley Middle School unveils new inclusive sensory playground

Some Baldwin County schools making the best of empty classrooms by making improvements.
Foley Middle School is one of them, putting grant money awarded to the county to good use, with their brand new all-inclusive sensory playground.
Work is wrapping up on the new playground, specially designed for the school’s Magnolia Room multi-disabled students, as well as their Project Reach program, working with students with severe autism.
The playground features wheelchair ramps, equipment that engages all student’s senses, and teachers of these special needs programs even got a hand in designing the whole project.
“We needed something where they can come outside and actually have a classroom outside, like a sensory playground where they can meet all of their needs as far as their physical activities, but also their auditory needs, their sensory needs. Everything is taken care of, "said Danny McDuffie, Foley Middle School Principal.
Officials say they are looking forward to the day students return and can play on their new playground, built just for them.
No final word yet on what next school year will look like quite yet.
