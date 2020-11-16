FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Foley Police confirmed that 18-year-old Clinton Lee Luker was arrested Sunday, November 15, in Pensacola in connection to the shooting of another teen.
According to officials, they were able to connect Luker to the shooting of a 17-year-old in Foley. They say there was a connection between the two teens.
Authorities say the shooting is believed to be a dispute over a debt and that it was not random. The victim of the shooting was struck three times and is currently recovering in the hospital.
Luker faces charges of attempted murder and felony shooting into an occupied dwelling after a bullet struck a nearby occupied apartment.
Luker is currently being held in the Escambia County, Florida Detention Center where he awaits extradition back to Alabama.
The Baldwin County Sheriff's Department and Baldwin County District Attorney's Office assisted in the case.
