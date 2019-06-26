FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Foley Police Department arrested Foley resident Joshua Richey, 33, on charges of enticing a child, distribution of a controlled substance to a minor, second-dregree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to an FPD news release, on Tuesday the department received a report of a 13-year-old child having been given marijuana and also encouraged to perform sexual acts in the offender's home.
During an investigation, police said, it was discovered that Richey had committed the offenses.
This case is still under investigation, according to police.
