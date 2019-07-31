FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- One person is dead and another is recovering from injuries after police in Foley responded to a reported domestic dispute, police in Foley said Wednesday morning.
The 911 call came in overnight, and police quickly responded to an address on Colorado Court in the River Trace subdivision.
Police say that when officers arrived they found a woman with a stab wound. She was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive, authorities say.
Officers found a man with gunshot wound, deceased at the scene, police say.
No names are being released until next of kin is notified.
Police say no charges have been filed yet, and the case remains under under investigation.
