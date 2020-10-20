FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Foley Police arrested a man they say was cutting catalytic converters from vehicles.
Officials say officers were dispatched to multiple theft calls in the northeast district of Foley on Tuesday, October 20.
They say at that time, victims stated that their catalytic converters had been cut from their vehicles. Police say shortly after these calls, officers were dispatched to Palm Plaza Shopping Center in Foley for a fight in progress.
According to Foley PD, 41-year-old James Franklin Neidhardt was discovered by a citizen underneath the citizen’s vehicle actively cutting off the catalytic converter.
The citizen and Neidhardt fought until police arrived and intervened.
Neidhardt was treated at South Baldwin Medical Center for minor injuries incurred from his fight with the victim and was then arrested and transported to the Foley Police Department.
Police say Neighardt’s vehicle contained numerous converters, tools and other items and the vehicle was towed to the Foley Police Department.
During an interview, police say Neidhardt confessed to stealing all of the converters in Foley as well as others in Mobile.
Neidhardt was charged with felony receiving stolen property 1st degree, felony theft of property 2nd degree, misdemeanor criminal mischief 2nd degree and misdemeanor criminal mischief 3rd degree. T
his case is actively under investigation and additional charges are pending.
