FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- A 41-year-old motorcyclist died late Sunday night in an accident that sent his bike airborne into the second floor of a vacant residence, according to the Foley Police Department.
Foley officers responded at 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of County Road 12 South and Emerille Drive. Upon their arrival, they found a motorcycle in the second story of a vacant residence.
Police said it does appear speed was a factor. Preliminary investigation indicates a motorcycle was traveling at a high rate speed, while passing a vehicle the motorcycle clipped it. He then lost control of the motorcycle, went off the roadway, hit a culvert and went airborne, police said.
FPD says the driver has been identified as Michael J. Fields. Police say he was ejected and pronounced deceased on the scene.
