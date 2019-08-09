FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- Foley police officers on Thursday night responded to a Compaq/BP gas station and convenience store at 3810 S. McKenize Street, for a report of shots fired by a nude man.
This was at about 8:45 p.m.
According to police, officers arrived and found the nude man. He was taken into custody without incident. Police said a shotgun was recovered from him.
Police said in a news release, "We have evidence that he did shoot the weapon into the air. We know there were patrons of the gas station when the subject shot the weapon. If you were present, please contact the Foley Police Department. 251-943-4431 Sgt. Chuck Sutherlin."
Wiley Edward Hall Jr., 54, as arrested and charged with public intoxication, menacing, discharge of a firearm in city limits and public lewdness.
This case is under investigation, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.