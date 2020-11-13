FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- A teen is hospitalized in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, the Foley Police Department says.
According to Chief Thurston Bullock, this morning Foley police officers responded to the scene of a shooting that occurred in the 300 block of 8th Avenue.
The chief said a 17-year-old boy was found at the scene gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by Medstar Air Care to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.
Bullock said the investigation is in its early stages and no additional information is available at this time.
If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Foley Police Department.
