FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- A 66-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the 2019 death of her husband, according to Foley Police Chief Thurston Bullock.
The Foley Police Department arrested Linda B. Doyle, 66, on Tuesday.
She is charged in the in the death of James Doyle after a shooting that took place on July 30, 2019.
Bullock said a thorough investigation was conducted and the case was presented to a Baldwin County Grand Jury. She was indicted for murder this month.
Doyle was taken into custody without incident at her residence in Foley, the police chief said.
