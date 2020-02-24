Foley pharmacy closes doors after nearly one hundred years in business

Monday marks the end of an era for Stacey’s Rexall drugs and Old Tyme Soda Fountain in downtown Foley.
The landmark, which has been serving people of south Baldwin county since the 1920’s is officially merging with CVS Pharmacy as of February 25.
The pharmacy, which has passed through several owners over the years, no longer could compete with the current pharmaceutical climate, and was forced to close its doors.
It’s a sad day for many here, as they pick up prescriptions for the last time.
“A lot of people are crying about it, it’s a hard thing to do, I have customers that have been here 60 years, a lot of them, not just one or two, and some people have been coming here all their lives. Its something we have to kind of adjust to and deal with,’ said Ernie Langham, owner of Stacey’s.
The good news is the soda fountain will remain open even as the pharmacy closes, so Stacey’s will still be serving up smiles and nostalgia for years to come.
There will be a change in hours, however.
They will continue to serve their full menu, and customer files will be officially transferred to CVS Pharmacy in Foley effective February 25.
Some pharmacy staff are also transferring to CVS.
