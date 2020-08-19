FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Police Department arrested 46-year-old James Ingram on three charges of rape 1st and three counts of sexual abuse.
The arrest was made on August 18th, 2020, at approximately 4:30 pm.
Officials say the charges stemmed from sexual allegations from different juvenile females known to the suspect.
They say during the interview of Ingram, he admitted to having sexual intercourse with the juveniles throughout the past year.
Ingram will be transported to the Baldwin County Jail for bond arraignments.
The Baldwin County Sheriff's Department, Department of Human Resources, and the Baldwin County D. A.'s Office all assisted in the investigation, and it is still ongoing at this time.
