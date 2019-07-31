Foley Police said a body has been found near the home of a man who hasn't been seen in two weeks.
Officers were in a helicopter searching the area near County Road 12 and Highway 59 when they spotted the body in a pond.
Investigators have not identified the body, but they said its not far from the home of Guarry James. The 70-year-old was last seen leaving his home on Linton Lane on July 15.
Police said the identity of the man and cause of death are currently unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.