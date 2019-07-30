FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Foley Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing senior.
James Guarry, 70, was last seen on Monday, July 15, in the area of Linton Lane in Foley. Officers are unsure about how he was getting around.
Investigators said Guarry may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.
If you can help find him, you are asked to call the Foley Police Department at 251-943-4431 or call 911.
