Cowboys and cowgirls across Baldwin County are saddling up for a good cause this weekend.
Tonight kicks off Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation’s 22nd Annual Rodeo at Foley Horse Arena.
The rodeo is the foundation’s main fundraiser for the year, with all proceeds going towards peer helper programs in more than 50 Baldwin County Schools.
Organizers say they’re touched seeing more and more people come out each year for fun and for a good cause.
“What is wonderful is the support we get from all over Baldwin County. Not only do people come to the rodeo and support the rodeo. Our sponsors are just great. We’ve got sponsors that have done it, this is our 22nd year, and we have sponsors that have been with us for 22 years," said Frances Holk-Jones with the Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation.
The rodeo lasts through the weekend, starting tonight at 6 pm with kids activities.
Tonight is “Hometown Heroes” night, which means any first responders or military personnel get in free with an ID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.