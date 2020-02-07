FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Increasing in size with each passing year, the Southern Shootout soccer tournament attracted more than 100 high school teams to Foley, kicking off the season with some fun, uncommon matchups.
The tournament pits many teams, who wouldn't otherwise each other until the playoffs and state championship, against one another to kick off the season.
"There's so many [spring] sports that don't really get a whole lot of attention," tournament director Chad Harrelson said. "So an event like this is kind of like their Friday night lights, it's there chance to play in front of a bunch of people in an exciting environment and seen other teams."
To make up for a round of bad weather that postponed Thursday's slate of games, teams played all day Friday, ahead of the tournaments final day on Saturday.
"Every field is full, so that tells you the popularity of the sport," David Thompson, Director of Recreation and Sports Tourism in Foley said.
The Foley Sports Tourism complex bills itself as one of the best in the Southeast, which organizers say made it an easy choice to host one of the state's biggest tournaments, which is now in its 18th year.
"Even we have somewhat bad weather down here, but it's always 100 times better than whatever they're having in Birmingham or Huntsville this time of year," Harrelson said. "Some teams drove through snow flurries to get down here."
To read more about the Southern Shootout, which ends the evening of Feb. 8, click here.
