Foley Sports Tourism to host Bounders Beach Bash, Publix Super Cup

Summer may be officially over, but hundreds are flocking to South Baldwin county this weekend for more than just the beach.
The City of Foley is hosting two major tournaments this weekend, with thousands expected to fill local hotels, restaurants, and sports complexes.
The Publix Super Cup and Bounders Beach Bash are kicking off this weekend in Foley, bringing in nearly 140 soccer teams and 500 gymnasts to the area.
Officials say sports tourism is a great way to keep the economy moving throughout the year, even after busy season is over.
“We want people to experience Foley throughout the year, not just during the busy season so they can see what the city really has to offer, from our attractions to our facilities right here," said Don Dukemineer with Foley Sports Tourism.
The Publix Super Cup and Bounders Beach Bash are set to kick off Saturday, September 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.