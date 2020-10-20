Foley High School students are learning how to create their own sound, thanks to the school’s new Music Production and Engineering course.
Associate Band Directors Jimmy O’Cain and Michael Roy have helped create this state-of-the-art recording studio turned classroom, right on Foley High School’s campus.
Its all thanks to a $20,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Education.
The new program isn’t just about musical ability.
Students are able to learn the industry from the ground up.
“They can see the career options up close, of actually doing live performances, integrating lights and sound effects, more than just recording for radio or CDs, to see what it actually entails,” said O’Cain, Associate Director of Bands and instructor of the new course.
Students are getting to learn off campus as well.
Program directors have partnered with Robertsdale’s See-M-Studios and Legend Theatre at OWA to give students a taste of how to put these skills to work in real life. “The goal here is to get the students to where they can learn lights, sound for events here at the school and community,” said Roy.
Roy and O’Cain are hoping they can begin to take the studio on the road as more funding becomes available.
They are currently working to expand the program by applying for an additional $10,000 in grant money.
