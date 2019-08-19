Alabama State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that has claimed the life of a Baldwin County woman.
According to ALEA, at around noon on Sunday, Janet R. Craft, 64, of Foley, was traveling west on I-10 when her 2015 Lexus RX350 left the roadway and struck a tree west of Loxley at the 46 mile marker.
Craft, who was using a seatbelt, was transported to Thomas Hospital where she was pronounced dead, ALEA said.
A 7-year-old child was transported to another area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.