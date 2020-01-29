A Foley woman was sentenced today in federal court on a charge of production of child pornography, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama.
Krystal Sanspree pleaded guilty to the charge in June 2019.
According to court documents filed in connection with their guilty pleas, Foley Police Department received a tip that Sanspree’s co-defendant, Corey Steele, was in possession of images of child pornography. During the course of their investigation, Foley Police were able to determine that Sanspree and Steele were involved in a romantic relationship, according to a press release from Moore's office.
During the course of their relationship, Steele requested that Sanspree take sexually explicit photos of a child, the release states. It goes on to say Sanspree complied, and subsequently sent the images to Steele.
The news release says the child was known to Sanspree and was 4 years old. The release provides the following details: One image showed a prepubescent child naked from the waist down. One image showed Sanspree touching the child’s penis. Another image showed Sanspree putting her tongue on the child’s penis.
When interviewed by authorities, Sanspree admitted to taking the photos, and Steele admitted to requesting the photos and stated that he directed Sanspree to do the specific things portrayed in the photos, according to the release.
Both Steele and Sanspree were in possession of the images at the time of their arrest.
U.S. District Court Judge Callie V.S. Granade imposed a sentence of 240 months imprisonment. The judge ordered that Sanspree undergo mental health treatment while incarcerated.
The judge also ordered Sanspree to serve a fifteen-year term of supervised release beginning upon her discharge from prison. Upon her release from prison, Sanspree will be required to register as a sex offender. Judge Granade ordered that Sanspree pay $10,100 in special assessments. Sanspree’s co-defendant is scheduled to be sentenced on April 15.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals, federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood and for information about internet safety education, visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.
