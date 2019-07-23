Some Mobile County Public School students are returning to the classroom sooner than others for the 2019-20 school year.
Students attending Fonde Elementary will report to class Wednesday, July 24, for their first day of classes. Commuters are asked to drive carefully and obey the speed limit posted in the school zone. Take-in is from 7:15-7:45 a.m. Fonde is located on the corner of Azalea and Cottage Hill roads.
Beginning its third year as a year-round school, Fonde is on a different schedule than the rest of Mobile County’s public schools. Fonde has the same number of school days, but it has a shorter summer break.
Fonde students have 2-3 week breaks between each quarter, during which optional intervention and enrichment programs are offered. Proponents of year-round school say that the schedule helps students better retain the skills and knowledge they are learning.
“We have seen many successes at Fonde with our students, faculty and staff on this year-round schedule,” Fonde Principal Joy Gould said on Tuesday. “We are looking forward to another wonderful year and to seeing all of our children again.”
Mobile County Public Schools’ remaining 87 schools will start on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.