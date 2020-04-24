About a thousand people came to Hank Aaron Stadium Friday to get fresh produce and other food items during a big food distribution event.
It was hosted by "Feeding the Gulf Coast", and the Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group, which is operating the stadium.
The Mobile County Commission and several members of the Mobile City Council donated to the event.
Organizers said some people waited in line for hours.
Dan Emery, the CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast, said, "The first 750 people that came in and registered, they got a first in line. We were supposed to start them out at 10:00, but, by 10:00 they were gone."
John Hilliard with the Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group said, "For us to team up with an organization like this we're just excited, and we'd like to do more things like this for the community."
Here is a link for distributions by Feeding the Gulf Coast: https://www.feedingthegulfcoast.org/find-help/find-a-pantry
