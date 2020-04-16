FOX10 News has learned that plans are underway to set up a major food distribution site in Mobile.
It's being organized by a group that is already operating more than 400 distribution sites across the central Gulf Coast.
"Feeding the Gulf Coast" offers more than 400 food distribution sites, pantries and soup kitchens at agencies across our area.
The agency says it will be working with the Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group to set up a site on the grounds of Hank Aaron Stadium.
A date hasn't been set, but Feeding the Gulf Coast says it will be in the next couple of weeks.
Since the pandemic hit and businesses have closed, Chief Executive Officer Dan Emery says the group has distributed an estimated 75 percent more food than normal, and they put on about ten distributions a week.
Emery said, "This situation is a real anomaly because you have people that, a month ago, were working and, maybe, they're working paycheck to paycheck, but they could pay their bills. And now they're out of work and they need immediate help. So people who you wouldn't normally think need help, need help now, and we want to always be a resource for whoever needs help."
If you want to see where and when the distributions will take place, there's a full list of times and locations.
Here is the link for Feeding the Gulf Coast.
Click on the "find help tab" and you'll be directed to another page to select the type of help your looking for.
Type in your location, and Feeding the Gulf Coast will match it to all of their agencies nearby.
And the group is still looking for volunteers as well as donations,
It says every for one dollar donated, five meals can be bought.
