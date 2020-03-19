The Prichard City Council is hosting a drive-up food giveaway while a group of volunteers is hosting a breakfast and lunch giveaway at Blount High School.
Residents can pick up food at Prichard City Hall located at 216 E. Prichard Avenue Thursday at 3 p.m. Identification will be required.
Officials say delivery will be available for senior citizens.
A group of volunteers are set up behind the cafeteria at Blount High School serving free food from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteers say they will bring the food to vehicles.
