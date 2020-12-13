MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- After eight seasons leading Auburn football, Tigers’ head coach Gus Malzahn was fired on Sunday after a 6-4 season.
“I was surprised, wasn’t shocked.. I wasn’t happy. I think we should have kept him,” said Larry Edge, an Auburn fan.
“It came on our phone a while ago and I was surprised but in a way it's been a lot of rumors that they been wanting to get rid of him,” said Alabama fan, Rodger Tew.
The news came just 24 hours after their final game against Mississippi State on Saturday.
Malzahn finished with a record of 68 and 35.
In eight years Malzahn led the program to an SEC championship and BCS National Championship appearance in his first season and an SEC West title in 2017.
“They got a good program there, they need to maintain it,” said Gene Ferrell, an LSU fan.
In this statement Auburn’s director of athletics, Allen Greene, said that after “evaluating the state of the Auburn football program” it was time to make a change in leadership.
He added that they’re now looking for a coach that can help the program “consistently compete at the highest level.”
“I just don’t understand people who wanted to fire Malzahn cause I believe he’s done as good a job as anybody against Saban has. I mean, he’s recruiting in the same state against the greatest coach in college football history and he’s holding his own,” said Edge.
Looking back at their season some say Auburn just hasn’t been competitive.
“They wanna be like alabama and i don’t think that’s ever gonna happen,” said Tew.
“Like yesterday watching that Mississippi State game I just figured it would be a blowout and that first half it was like they’re not even.. it’s like they weren't there and then all of a sudden they got there the second half or the 4th quarter but I saw that a bunch in the Auburn games,” said Dianne Motes, an Alabama Fan.
“They were inconsistent, but they've got the nuclears there, they've got a lot of good athletes, but I’m afraid they've got to get they're quarterback straightened out,” said Ferrell.
Several people throwing a couple names out there as possible replacements.
“I think Hugh Freeze is coming there personally,” said Ferrell.
“I talked to a couple of Auburn fans, friends of mine who said Cristobal from Oregon, but like I said Sarkisian would be good. I don’t want Hugh Freeze, no,” said Edge.
“It’ll be interesting to see who they get,” said Tew.
Auburn’s athletic director says a national search for Malzahn’s replacement will begin immediately.
Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will serve as interim head coach in the meantime.
